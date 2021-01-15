COVID-19 vaccines arrive in West Lindsey

John Coupland Hospital in Gainsborough will make local history this weekend as it becomes the first place to administer a COVID-19 vaccination in West Lindsey.

The first vaccine appointments have been scheduled for Saturday, January 16 at the hospital, as part of the nationwide rollout of the vaccination programme.

It is one of the 21 community vaccination hubs announced across Greater Lincolnshire, and the first in West Lindsey.

West Lindsey District Council is urging people to remember that the NHS will make contact with residents when it is their turn to receive a vaccine, reiterating the point that there is no need to contact your local GP.

Despite the difficult weather conditions over the last few days, all vaccination centres scheduled to open in Lincolnshire will continue to operate.

Leader of West Lindsey District Council, Cllr Owen Bierley, said: “This pandemic has been a dark time in the history of our district, and it is by no means over yet, but I am overjoyed to know that some of our residents will be provided with some form of protection over the next few days and weeks.

“This is the beginning of our district’s fightback against this torrid virus.

“I want to express my sincere thanks to everyone at the NHS for the work they are doing at incredible speed. Our district will forever be grateful.”