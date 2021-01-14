COVID mutation found in 40% of new cases in Greater Lincolnshire

Almost 40% of positive test samples in Greater Lincolnshire contained the more contagious variant of COVID-19 in the last week of 2020.

Lincolnshire County Council confirmed 36% of tests contained the mutated virus and North East Lincolnshire’s latest epidemiology report showed 40% – working out to an average of 38%.

The UK strain of COVID-19 is believed to be up to 70% more transmissible than the first circulating form of the virus.

North East Lincolnshire has successfully kept its infection rates down below the national average and remains the lowest district in Greater Lincolnshire.

However, up to January 13, all areas in the region saw increases to their infection rates.

An earlier COVID infection provides up to 83% immunity against reinfection for at least 20 weeks, according to a new Public Health England (PHE) study of more than 20,000 healthcare workers.

It means people are unlikely to become reinfected soon after the first COVID infection, but they can catch the virus again and potentially spread it to others.

Meanwhile, the government is trying to hold back two other mutations of the virus, one from Brazil, and another from South Africa.

South Africa is on the travel ban list since December 24, now extended to nearby countries, and similar curbs are being implemented for Brazil.