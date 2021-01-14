A15 closed at Waddington after car crashes with lorry

Police hope to open the road soon

Two people are being treated in hospital after a crash between a car and a lorry on the A15 at Waddington.

The crash involved a Skoda Octavia and a large lorry on the A15 Sleaford Road, Waddington at 10.36am on Thursday.

The driver and passenger of the Skoda were injured and are being assessed at hospital.

The cause of the crash is unknown, though the heavy snowfall in the area could potentially have been a factor.

The road is partially closed at the time of reporting, with police saying they hope it will be fully opened “very soon”.