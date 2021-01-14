Police release on bail Lincoln man arrested over terrorism offence

A Lincoln man has been released on bail after he was arrested and a property was raided over a suspected terrorism offence.

The 34-year-old was arrested on Fairfax Street, off Newark Road, early on Wednesday morning at around 6.50am. He was arrested on suspicion of encouragement of terrorism, under section 1 of the Terrorism Act (2006).

Officers and tactical investigation teams were at the scene in unmarked vehicles and searches were carried out at his house and a garden shed.

It has not yet been revealed by police if anything suspicious was found during these searches.

The arrest and subsequent search was part of a pre-planned warrant by special branch officers from Counter Terrorism Policing East Midlands.

The man was taken into custody, but police said on Thursday morning, January 14 that he has been released on bail while their inquiries continue.