“Deeply depraved” Lincoln paedophile jailed for sex with teen

Victim has been self-harming since the ordeal

A Lincoln man who groomed a 14-year-old schoolgirl before going on to commit sex offences against her was jailed for six-and-a-half years on Thursday.

Alistair Hackney, 24, was described by Judge John Pini QC as having carried out “deeply depraved” offences against the girl, and emotionally blackmailing her.

Judge Pini, passing sentence at Lincoln Crown Court, told Hackney: “You groomed this 14-year-old and exploited her. She was a very young pawn in your game.

“She felt pressured. You used controlling and deeply manipulative coercion on her, all for your own sexual purposes.

“The conclusion that I have come to is that you are very devious, manipulative and controlling. The damage that you have done is all too clear.”

Hackney, 24, of St Peter’s Avenue, Lincoln, admitted three charges of sexual activity with a child in January 2018.

He admitted a further charge of engaging in sexual communication with a child.

In addition to being jailed, he was placed on the sex offenders’ register for life and given a sexual harm prevention order.

Laura Pitman, prosecuting, said that Hackney initially contacted his victim via Facebook and a couple of weeks later they agreed to meet up at the Carlton Centre in Lincoln.

Afterwards he contacted her on an almost daily basis, persuading her to send him indecent photos and videos of herself, claiming that looking at the images helped relieve his depression and anxiety.

On one occasion he held a knife to his chest, indicating he was considering self-harming, and on another occasion was apparently groaning in pain saying he had taken eight or nine Paracetamol tablets.

In messages he told the girl he “needed sex” and he went on to commit a series of sex offences against her when she visited his home.

The offences came to light as a result of messages Hackney posted on a group chat, which resulted in her school being informed.

The girl’s mother, who believed that her daughter had deleted Hackney from her Facebook friends, was contacted by the school.

The mother then checked out the girl’s iPad and as a result of what she discovered, police were contacted.

Miss Pitman said the offences had a devastating effect on the victim and her family.

The victim has since been self-harming and is receiving help from mental health services.

Karen Walton, in mitigation, said that Hackney has a vulnerable personality. “His pleas are his best mitigation,” she said.