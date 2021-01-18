“Extreme concerns” over Gainsborough hospital service losses
Hospital chiefs have yet to reveal details
A West Lindsey District Councillor will call on the authority to express “extreme concerns” over a potential withdrawal of health services from Gainsborough’s John Coupland Hospital.
In a motion before full council next Monday (January 25), Liberal Democrat Councillor Matt Boles will say: “Following the removal of various services over several years at John Coupland Hospital, there is now speculation that consultant led outpatient services are also to be withdrawn.”
He will call for the leader of the authority to write to United Lincolnshire Hospital Trust chiefs “explaining [West Lindsey] is extremely concerned to protect services at John Coupland Hospital,” and seeking confirmation of the move.
“We all appreciate that the COVID-19 pandemic is stretching NHS services, but the impact of such a withdrawal of services from Gainsborough would have similar far-reaching consequences to both the physical and mental well-being of town residents as the short-term impact of COVID,” he said.
He called for details of a recovery plan to be released to help manage the long-term impact on Gainsborough residents.
Director of Finance and Digital for ULHT, Paul Matthew, confirmed the trust was considering changing how it delivered “some outpatient services at some peripheral sites,” but said details are yet to be decided.
“We will be undertaking a comprehensive public engagement exercise in the near future to help in shaping the future service arrangements,” he said.
“Some colleagues on our peripheral sites were put on notice for redeployment, however this process has now been stopped.”