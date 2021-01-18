New Grimsby footbridge under construction
Expected to be ready by the end of March
The new £3.5m footbridge project in Grimsby is well underway as construction starts on the bridge, and it will be ready in just two months.
Work started on the Garth Lane footbridge before Christmas and it is expected to be in position over the River Freshney by the end of March.
It is hoped that by the end of January, fabrication work will finish at the North Yorkshire premises of specialist contractors SH Structures.
This will prompt a move to a paint workshop in Scunthorpe before making the final journey to Grimsby at the end of the project.
The bridge will be painted in blue, white and ochre colours.
It has been designed for pedestrian use and will span over 30 metres once in place, complimenting a whole new revamped look for the area.
New paving will be in place near the bridge, decorated with a turbine pattern to reflect the offshore wind sector in Grimsby.
As well as this, the fish benches carved from the felled willow tree will be put in the area, as well as new landscaping and lighting.
As part of the works, a one-lane closure of Frederick Ward Way will take place, lasting up to five weeks.
With the old footbridge removed, the diversion route remains in place for pedestrians via Alexandra Road.
