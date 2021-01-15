Fishermen’s memorial statue back in Grimsby town centre

Grimsby welcomed back the Fishermen’s Memorial Statue as it was put back in place at St James’ Square.

The statue was removed from its usual home as part of a transformation at St James’ Square in the town, and is now back after a spruce-up.

It was brought back on Friday, January 15 and lifted carefully into its position, this time facing towards the Minster.

St James’ Square was closed for a major makeover, as the £1.8m overhaul is set to create a family-friendly space for Grimsby.

The majority of works at the square will be completed by the end of January 2021, with new furniture, planting, lighting and CCTV being put in place.

The return of the memorial also allows for plans to be made for the annual Lost Fishermen’s service to come back to the Minster and the square this year, in honour of those who lost their life at sea.

The event was cancelled and instead went virtual in 2020 due to COVID-19 restrictions, with a recorded event made available to people online.

The memorial facing the Minster means that crowds can gather away from the main footpath during the service, in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Gill Ross, chair of the Friends of Grimsby Fishermen’s Mission, said: “To have the statue is an opportunity for us all to be reminded of those who risked their lives for our national dish and for us to say thank you for that.

“The square is the perfect location for it, and we all look forward to the service returning there.”