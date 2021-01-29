Grimsby sign Ipswich midfielder on loan

Grimsby Town manager Paul Hurst has made his fifth signing since rejoining the club, bringing in midfielder Idris El Mizouni on loan.

The 20-year-old joins the Mariners from League One side Ipswich Town until the end of the season.

Idris spent the first half of the 2020/21 season on loan at fellow League Two club Cambridge United but will now play for Grimsby for the rest of the campaign.

He made 22 appearances for Cambridge spread over two half-season spells at the club, scoring once against Grimsby’s local rivals Scunthorpe United.

It isn’t the first time El Mizouni will work with Paul Hurst, as the manager had him at Ipswich while in charge at the Tractor Boys.

Idris said his relationship with the boss was a big factor in joining Grimsby Town, saying: “I knew the gaffer from Ipswich, so when he was there and I was in the under-18’s.

“I know the way he wants to play and I really like that, I think that way suits me and I want to help him and the team stay in the league.

“I really like Paul and Chris’ style of play. I know they like to try and play out from the back and then I loved the fact that they were watching the youngsters in training.”

Paul Hurst said he is delighted to welcome Idris to the club: “He has lots of energy, a great enthusiasm and he has a little bit of everything really for a midfielder that you could wish for.

“He’s a good runner with the ball, a good size, he’s competitive and to be honest he has had two loans at Cambridge, one that went obviously better than the other albeit they’re doing incredibly well this season, so perhaps it’s understandable that he hasn’t got as much game time as he would like.

“He knows the league, there will be no nasty surprises there for him and he is a player that I know can add some quality to the group and the squad.”

Idris El Mizouni joins Stefan Payne, Jay Matete, Rollin Menayese and Sam Habergham as Grimsby’s fifth signing of the January transfer window, as the club look to steer clear of relegation.

Idris will be available for Saturday’s 3pm League Two clash with Stevenage.