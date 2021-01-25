Grimsby Town sign experienced striker

He has played for a long list of clubs

Grimsby Town have signed centre forward Stefan Payne on an initial deal until the end of the season.

Payne joins the Mariners after his release from Tranmere Rovers to become Paul Hurst’s fourth signing since taking over as manager.

The 29-year-old, who will be eligible for Tuesday’s trip to Barrow, has played for a plethora of clubs, including Fulham, Gillingham, and a two-year spell at non-league side Dover Athletic, where he scored 44 goals.

Payne returned to the Football League with Barnsley in 2016 and has also spent time at Shrewsbury Town, Bristol Rovers and Tranmere.

The new signing is already familiar with manager Hurst, who signed him on loan in January 2017 during his time in charge of Shrewsbury. He made 49 appearances and scored 14 goals for Shrewsbury.

Hurst will be hoping the striker can help to improve Grimsby’s form as the Mariners currently sit second from bottom in League Two.