JYSK to open third Lincolnshire store in Gainsborough

A Danish homeware retailer will open a brand new store at Marshalls Yard in Gainsborough, replacing the former DW Fitness unit.

JYSK, the largest Danish retailer in the world, will open the 12,570 sq. ft. store at the Gainsborough shopping complex this August.

It will be on the ground floor of the old DW Fitness unit, which closed down after the company went into administration in August 2020. A new gym opened upstairs.

The shop will be just the third JYSK store to open in Lincolnshire, joining branches in Lincoln and Grantham.

Charlotte Toplass, of the Marshalls Yard Centre management team, said: “JYSK will be a fabulous addition to Marshalls Yard and we are looking forward to their launch in August this year.

“With home improvements proving really popular in the current climate, it is the perfect time to introduce a homeware store where our shoppers can pick up on trend furniture and décor.”