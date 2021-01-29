Lincoln Castle set for repairs after £1m grant
But it’ll be open as usual meanwhile
Permanent repairs will be carried out at Lincoln Castle from February and the works will run for the next few months.
Ground anchor trials and preliminary work has already been carried out after the award of a £1 million Heritage Stimulus Grant from Historic England.
Scaffolding was used for the temporary works on the western bank. The scaffolding has since been removed so the permanent repairs can begin from Monday, February 1.
Other projects include repairing walls behind the Victoria pub and at a number of car parks, as well as updating the drainage under the west gate ramp.
The works will not impact on people visiting Lincoln Castle as the grounds remain open to local visitors for exercise.
The grounds are open seven days a week between 10am and 4pm.
People can visit the castle grounds with those they live with, their support bubble, or as part of a childcare bubble, or with one other person.
Matthew Stapleton, senior project manager at Lincolnshire County Council, said: “The grant from Historic England will be used to protect and maintain the western bank – keeping it stable for years to come, plus a number of other projects around the castle walls, all of which will help us to preserve the castle for future generations.”