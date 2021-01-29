Imps star signs contract extension

Lincoln City star man Jorge Grant has devoted his future to the club, signing a two year contract extension.

The 26-year-old midfielder signed for the Imps on a free transfer in July 2019, captaining the side on a number of occasions during his 71 appearances for the club.

Jorge has been somewhat of a revelation for Lincoln this season, instrumental in the team’s unlikely promotion push.

His bumper new deal will run until June 2023, securing Grant’s future at the LNER Stadium for anther two seasons at least.

He has scored 11 goals in all competitions this season, as well as contributing with a number of assists, helping the Imps to the top of the League One table and the 1/4 finals of the Papa John’s Trophy.

Speaking about his new deal, Jorge said: “I am delighted, there is huge ambition at the club and the whole structure we have is something I am happy to be a part of.

“I am thankful that the gaffer has pushed me to make the most out of my potential.

“It won’t stop now because I want to carry on doing what I have been doing this season; I am really happy at the moment.”

Imps manager Michael Appleton added his thoughts on managing to keep his talisman at the club, saying he is “delighted” with the deal.

Appleton said: “We are delighted to keep Jorge at the club, he has played an important role this season and it is a pleasure to work with him.

“He has really grown in stature as a player and has put in some outstanding performances in a number of positions.

“Jorge has also shown determination and a high level of maturity in the dressing room and has led by example when given the captain’s armband.

“He is a real asset to this football club, and we will continue to work hard to achieve our goals.”

Lincoln City will look to continue their promotion surge in a top-of-the-table clash with Doncaster Rovers at the LNER Stadium on Saturday.