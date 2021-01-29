Man who wanted to stay in prison jailed for another year

He was intoxicated and assaulted staff after shoplifting

A shoplifter who attacked staff after being confronted in a city centre store has been jailed for 12 months at Lincoln Crown Court.

William Glover took a bottle of gin in mid November 2020 from the Iceland store on Lincoln High Street and left the shop only to return ten minutes later.

Tom Heath, prosecuting, said that Glover’s behaviour attracted suspicion and he was watched by staff.

“He picked up a basket and put items into it. He entered an area that was for staff only. He was asked to leave the shop.”

Mr Heath said that Glover then produced the stolen bottle of gin from his coat. He was asked to put it back but refused.

A female member of staff stood in front of Glover who then punched her twice knocking her to the ground. The store manager tried to intervene but was also assaulted.

Glover left the shop but 40 minutes later appeared at the City Bus Station where he banged on a window leading to a staff area.

Glover threatened a female member of staff saying: “You don’t know who I am.”

He also threatened to kidnap the woman’s children and when she said she didn’t have children, he said he would kidnap her mum.

He then lunged at her and struck her in the mouth.

Police spotted Glover nearby and he was detained after a chase. Then, as he was being handcuffed, he spat at one of the officers.

When he was interviewed, Glover told officers he had taken seven Zopiclone tablets and had then drunk a bottle of wine.

“He said he couldn’t remember anything,” said Mr Heath.

Glover, 43, of no fixed address, admitted assault occasioning actual bodily harm, assaulting an emergency worker, theft of the bottle of gin and two charges of assault by beating as a result of the incidents on November 14, 2020.

He also admitted breach of a conditional discharge. He was jailed for a total of 12 months.

Leanne Summers, in mitigation, said: “On the day of the offences he had taken prescribed medication with the intention of hoping that it would help him sleep in the tent where he was staying. He has no recollection of these offences.

“He wants to stay in prison. He says that because he has been remanded in custody he is clean of drugs. He knows that if he is released he will be homeless.”

Miss Summers said that Glover has undertaken courses in English and Maths while in custody.

“He takes responsibility for his offending. He asks to remain in custody so that he can continue to make progress.”