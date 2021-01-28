Lincoln driver arrested after crashing car into house
He was injured, but house occupants thankfully weren’t
A 40-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of drink driving after crashing his car into a house in Lincoln.
Just before 12.30am on Thursday morning, the driver crashed his car into a house on Brant Road, severely damaging the vehicle and the front wall of the home.
Police attended the scene in Lincoln and arrested the man on suspicion of drink driving.
The driver, 40, was also arrested for failing to supply a drugs wipe sample.
Everyone inside the house avoided injury during the incident, but the driver was hurt.
He is currently in hospital receiving treatment for his injuries, which are not believed to be life-threatening.