Lincoln Farmfoods to expand next door
It’ll be twice as big
Farmfoods will more than double the size of its store at the Valentine Retail Park by extending into the former Office Outlet unit.
Farmfoods closed its current shop next door on Sunday, January 10, 2020 ready for works on the expansion.
It will reopen in its bigger premises at 8am on Saturday, February 13.
Office Outlet closed its doors on Valentine Road off Tritton Road for the final time on May 20, 2019 and at least 12 jobs were lost.
The newly extended shop will take in all of the former Office Outlet unit and more than double Farmfoods’ customer sales area.