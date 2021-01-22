Lincoln Farmfoods to expand next door

Boston United will have no games for two weeks, as the National League North and South divisions come to a temporary halt.

It comes after a review of feedback from all clubs in the sixth tier of English football, which will see football at that level paused for two weeks.

The move is effective immediately, meaning Boston United’s home fixture against Brackley Town has been postponed until further notice.

A board meeting with the National League decided to put a stop to football at that level, amid growing concerns of rising coronavirus cases and winter financial packages.

Clubs were informed that while government funding was still likely from January to March, it would be in the form of loans rather than grants should football continue to go ahead.

Boston United chairman David Newton issued a statement on Thursday outlining the club’s stance in relation to the season, saying that he supported the decision to suspend the season.

“Clubs were also asked to give their views on a potential four-to-six-week suspension of the competition.

“After lengthy discussions within the club, we confirmed that we would, on balance, support this.

“We are a football club so, of course, we want to be playing games, but our decision took into account a number of factors.

“We are somewhat uncomfortable playing when the pandemic is at its peak and a large part of the population are locked down.

“Despite the strict Covid protocols we have in place, there is always a risk to players, staff and their families, and that has to be paramount in decision-making.

“We would, of course, need to know the detail relating to any suspension – and planned restart – before offering our final support to the proposal.”