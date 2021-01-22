Lincoln
January 22, 2021 2.21 pm

Lincoln Farmfoods to expand next door

It’ll be twice as big
Farmfoods will expand into the former Office Outlet unit in Lincoln. | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

Farmfoods will more than double the size of its store at the Valentine Retail Park by extending into the former Office Outlet unit.

Farmfoods closed its current shop next door on Sunday, January 10, 2020 ready for works on the expansion.

It will reopen in its bigger premises at 8am on Saturday, February 13.

Farmfoods closed its current shop on January 10 and will reopen the newly extended store on February 13. | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

Office Outlet closed its doors on Valentine Road off Tritton Road for the final time on May 20, 2019 and at least 12 jobs were lost.

Office Outlet closed in May 2019. | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

The newly extended shop will take in all of the former Office Outlet unit and more than double Farmfoods’ customer sales area.

