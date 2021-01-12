Lincoln hospital ward reopens after £1m refurb

Staff and patients alike have returned to the Dixon Ward at Lincoln County Hospital after a £1 million seven-month refurbishment project.

Gastroenterology patients will now be treated at a more modern, new-look space with “5-star facilities” according to United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust

Dixon Ward has gone from a 28-bed ward to just 20 beds, but now has the addition of the Saxon Suite, a day unit which will be used to treat patients without the need for overnight stays.

The new development also allows for dedicated areas for staff to put on their personal protective equipment, ensuring that all COVID-19 protocol is followed.

While the ward was under construction, staff who usually operate from there were being moved to other areas of the hospital, but they now have a new base of operations.

Ward Sister Cheryl Butler said she is so proud of her team for their efforts during the coronavirus pandemic in uncertain circumstances.

“Over the last seven months they have stuck together and supported each other while being moved to several locations around the hospital.

“Now, we have returned home to a ward that is simply the best for our patients and for staff too.”

“It really has been a team effort to make sure that it really is perfect. Every member of the team has been involved and consulted on the changes.”

United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust chief executive Andrew Morgan was delighted with the project’s completion.

He said: “There really has been a huge amount of work in such a reasonably short space of time to make this into a fantastic ward during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It really is a credit to everyone involved, in what has been a very challenging year.”