Lincoln shop’s alcohol licence revoked for second time

After a year, they were selling illegal cigarettes again

Police raided a shop in Lincoln and confiscated thousands of illegal cigarettes — and removed the shop’s alcohol licence for the second time.

Super Stop Shop on Monks Road in Lincoln was the subject of a licence review hearing after police found a quantity of illegal cigarettes at the store.

It had originally had its licence revoked in October 2018 following a police raid which saw illicit cigarettes seized.

A new licence was applied for in 2019, but it didn’t last long as police again raided the premises on October 21, 2020, following a test purchase operation.

In the operation, a foreign branded packet of cigarettes were bought, which prompted officers to search the property for evidence.

Upon searching, a further quantity of illegal cigarettes were found hidden on the shelves opposite the till.

As well as the illicit cigarettes, Super Stop Shop was also found to be breaching multiple conditions of its licence.

Investigations found that the previous owner, who had been banned from any involvement in the shop’s business, was still heavily involved.

The cigarettes were a mixture of non-duty, counterfeit and illicit brands, all of which failed to meet health and safety regulations.

In the past, these kinds of brands have been found to contain rat droppings, sawdust and human excrement mixed in with the tobacco.

The Alcohol Licensing Team from Lincolnshire Police submitted paperwork about Super Stop Shop during a digital licence review hearing in front of City of Lincoln Council’s licensing sub-committee.

The hearing found that the premises had been actively involved in the illegal sale of illicit cigarettes.

A 21-day appeal process is now underway, and if no appeal is submitted then the revocation comes into action.