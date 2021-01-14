Lincoln takeaway gets one star hygiene rating again
Not the first time they’ve scored this low
A pizza takeaway shop on Newark Road in Lincoln has been awarded a one star hygiene rating for the second time in three years.
Pizza 4 U on Newark Road was inspected by the city council on December 8, 2020, with the findings suggesting “major improvement” was needed in the management of food safety.
City of Lincoln Council inspectors also said the kitchen requires improvement for food handling and cleanliness.
It comes less than three years after the restaurant’s last one star rating in March 2018, a score which improved to four stars in February 2019.
The restaurant has generally favourable reviews online, however, averaging a 4.6/5 on Foodhub and 4.6/6 on Just Eat.
The Lincolnite approached Pizza 4 U for a comment on this, but have yet to receive a reply by the time of publication.