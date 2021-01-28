Nearly 90,000 people had COVID-19 vaccine in Lincolnshire so far

New NHS England figures show that nearly 90,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Lincolnshire.

The weekly data released on Thursday show 87,400 jabs between December 8 and January 24, up by 37,767 in the last week.

The data shows that of the doses given, 47,430 people under the age of 80 have received their first vaccination and another 1,182 have been given their second.

Some 37,220 were aged over 80 receiving their first dose, with a further 1,568 receiving a second jab.

This means that 80% of all over 80s in the county have received the first dose of a COVID vaccine.

North and North East Lincolnshire are included in the Humber, Coast and Vale figures. In total in that area there have been 221,497 vaccines given, but more local detail is unavailable.

This week, all of Lincolnshire’s care homes received their first dose of vaccination after meeting planned targets of doing them by the weekend, according to local health bosses.

The NHS vaccination team delivered tens of thousands of vaccinations to all of the 202 elderly homes in the county.

In North Lincolnshire, almost every care home resident and staff have been vaccinated as well as the vast majority of people over 80.

People will be called on by their GPs to book a vaccine appointment when it’s available in their area.

FIND OUT HOW FAR YOU ARE IN THE VACCINE QUEUE

The full list of sites operating as vaccination hubs in Lincolnshire so far:

Hospital Hubs

United Lincolnshire Hospitals Trust

Lincoln County Hospital

Boston Pilgrim Hospital

Northern Lincolnshire and Goole NHS Foundation Trust

Diana Princess of Wales Hospital, Grimsby

Scunthorpe General Hospital

Pharmacies

Lincoln Pharmacy

Local community hubs

Lincolnshire

Louth Community Hospital

John Coupland Hospital, Gainsborough

Meres Leisure Centre, Grantham

Waddington Branch Surgery, South Lincoln

St Marys Medical Practice, Stamford

Franklin Hall, Spilsby

Sidings Medical Practice, Boston

Rustons Sports and Social Club, Lincoln

Portland Medical Practice, Lincoln

The Storehouse, Skegness

Lincolnshire Showground, Lincoln

Springfields, Spalding

Marisco Medical Practice, Mablethorpe

Princess Royal Sports Arena, Boston

North East Lincolnshire

Beacon Medical Practice, Cleethorpes

Open Door, Grimsby

Pilgrim Primary Care Centre, Immingham

Scartho Medical Centre, Grimsby

North Lincolnshire

Cedar Medical Practice, Scunthorpe

Riverside Surgery, Brigg

South Axholme Practice, Epworth

The Central Surgery, Barton