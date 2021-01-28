Nearly 90,000 people had COVID-19 vaccine in Lincolnshire so far
Almost 50k under 80s inoculated
New NHS England figures show that nearly 90,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Lincolnshire.
The weekly data released on Thursday show 87,400 jabs between December 8 and January 24, up by 37,767 in the last week.
The data shows that of the doses given, 47,430 people under the age of 80 have received their first vaccination and another 1,182 have been given their second.
Some 37,220 were aged over 80 receiving their first dose, with a further 1,568 receiving a second jab.
This means that 80% of all over 80s in the county have received the first dose of a COVID vaccine.
North and North East Lincolnshire are included in the Humber, Coast and Vale figures. In total in that area there have been 221,497 vaccines given, but more local detail is unavailable.
This week, all of Lincolnshire’s care homes received their first dose of vaccination after meeting planned targets of doing them by the weekend, according to local health bosses.
The NHS vaccination team delivered tens of thousands of vaccinations to all of the 202 elderly homes in the county.
In North Lincolnshire, almost every care home resident and staff have been vaccinated as well as the vast majority of people over 80.
People will be called on by their GPs to book a vaccine appointment when it’s available in their area.
The full list of sites operating as vaccination hubs in Lincolnshire so far:
Hospital Hubs
United Lincolnshire Hospitals Trust
- Lincoln County Hospital
- Boston Pilgrim Hospital
Northern Lincolnshire and Goole NHS Foundation Trust
- Diana Princess of Wales Hospital, Grimsby
- Scunthorpe General Hospital
Pharmacies
- Lincoln Pharmacy
Local community hubs
Lincolnshire
- Louth Community Hospital
- John Coupland Hospital, Gainsborough
- Meres Leisure Centre, Grantham
- Waddington Branch Surgery, South Lincoln
- St Marys Medical Practice, Stamford
- Franklin Hall, Spilsby
- Sidings Medical Practice, Boston
- Rustons Sports and Social Club, Lincoln
- Portland Medical Practice, Lincoln
- The Storehouse, Skegness
- Lincolnshire Showground, Lincoln
- Springfields, Spalding
- Marisco Medical Practice, Mablethorpe
- Princess Royal Sports Arena, Boston
North East Lincolnshire
- Beacon Medical Practice, Cleethorpes
- Open Door, Grimsby
- Pilgrim Primary Care Centre, Immingham
- Scartho Medical Centre, Grimsby
North Lincolnshire
- Cedar Medical Practice, Scunthorpe
- Riverside Surgery, Brigg
- South Axholme Practice, Epworth
- The Central Surgery, Barton