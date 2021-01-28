Lincoln
January 28, 2021 2.30 pm

Secluded coachhouse with views of Lincoln Cathedral is just shy of £1m

A really enviable location
This Grade II listed coachhouse is located in the heart of Lincoln Cathedral quarter. | Photo: JHWalter Lincoln

A quirky coachhouse within sight of Lincoln Cathedral has been put on the market for just under £1 million.

JHWalter listed the property on James Street on Thursday, January 28, valuing it at £900,000.

The four-bedroom home is located in the secluded cathedral quarter of Lincoln, hidden behind stone walling in one of the city’s most desirable areas.

Your view of Lincoln Cathedral from the garden. | Photo: JHWalter Lincoln

It also comes with five bathrooms, a parking courtyard protected by electric gates, a bespoke kitchen and underfloor heating throughout the ground floor.

Let’s take a look inside:

One of the two brightly coloured reception rooms. | Photo: JHWalter Lincoln

The refurbished build comes with four bedrooms. | Photo: JHWalter Lincoln

A kitchen with so many different designs it looks like Willy Wonka lives here. | Photo: JHWalter Lincoln

Integrated appliances with four settings on the taps. | Photo: JHWalter Lincoln

The bathroom decor is modern, in contrast with the house. | Photo: JHWalter Lincoln

Peeking out the window to see Lincoln Cathedral. | Photo: JHWalter Lincoln

To view the full listing, visit the JHWalter website.

