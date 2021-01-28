Secluded coachhouse with views of Lincoln Cathedral is just shy of £1m
A really enviable location
A quirky coachhouse within sight of Lincoln Cathedral has been put on the market for just under £1 million.
JHWalter listed the property on James Street on Thursday, January 28, valuing it at £900,000.
The four-bedroom home is located in the secluded cathedral quarter of Lincoln, hidden behind stone walling in one of the city’s most desirable areas.
It also comes with five bathrooms, a parking courtyard protected by electric gates, a bespoke kitchen and underfloor heating throughout the ground floor.
Let’s take a look inside:
