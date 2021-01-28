Over 300 homes without power in Boston
Western Power Distribution are on it
Over 300 properties are without power in the Boston area on Thursday morning.
Western Power Distribution said the incident was reported at 9.39am on January 28 after a power cut in Boston and surrounding areas.
The postcode area of PE21 is currently affected by this incident. Some 331 properties were still without power by the time of publication.
It is estimated that the problem will be resolved by 11.30am.
Western Power Distribution said: “We are aware of this power cut incident which was raised at 9.39am this morning and our engineers are working to get the power returned as quickly as possible. We are sorry for any inconvenience this is causing you.”
We are aware of a #powercut in the #Boston #PE21 & surrounding areas. We aim to restore all supplies by 11:30.Ellie
— WPD (@wpduk) January 28, 2021
The issue originally affected 1,054 customers and Western Power Distribution said at 10.45am that it had restored supplies to 1,053 customers.
The cause of the power cut is under investigation.