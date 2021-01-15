Plans for luxury 66 bed care home in Holbeach
Includes cinema, library, garden room and tea shop
Developers want to to build a 66 bed care home for the elderly on Daisy Road in Holbeach.
LNT Care Developments said the care home will have fully en-suite bedrooms, spacious communal areas, a cinema, library, garden room and tea shop surrounded by landscaped gardens.
Nick Broadbent, Development Director at the company, said: “We are delighted to be involved in providing a care home in Holbeach. The home is designed to provide a high-quality resource for elderly people in the local community.
“The facility will incorporate intelligent dementia design and be eco-friendly by benefitting from ground source heat pumps and LED lighting keeping utility costs low.”
LNT is currently building on 16 sites nationwide.
Chairman of the Council, Francis Biggadike for the Holbeach Town ward, said: “Government now recognise there is a need to improve the care for the elderly population and this application will help to achieve this aim.”
South Holland District Council will decide in due course whether plans will be approved or rejected.