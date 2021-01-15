Lincoln loanee recalled by Leeds

Midfielder has a new home away from Lincoln

Robbie Gotts’ loan spell at Lincoln City has come to an end, as parent club Leeds have recalled the young midfielder and sent him to Salford.

Gotts, 21, made a total of 12 appearances in all competitions for the Imps, scoring one goal in the 4-0 victory over Accrington Stanley in the Papa John’s Trophy.

He also won two man of the match awards while at the LNER Stadium, in a 1-0 league win away at Swindon Town, and a 2-0 FA Cup defeat to Plymouth Argyle.

The versatile central midfield player, who also played as a right back for the Imps, has now moved to League Two and joined Salford City until the end of the season.

Lincoln City thanked Robbie for his contributions during his time at the LNER Stadium, saying: “We wish him well in his career.”

The loss of Gotts has freed up space in the Lincoln squad as Michael Appleton looks to strengthen his team ahead of a promotion run this season.

The Imps are currently sat four points clear of second placed Hull City at the top of the League One table, having played 21 of the scheduled 46 league games.

Fans will hope this is the only loan player to go back to his parent club from Lincoln in the January transfer window, as rumours surrounding star man Brennan Johnson’s future remain rife.

Chris Hughton, manager of Johnson’s parent club Nottingham Forest, told local media that he is better off at Lincoln due to his regular playing time, which will ease some Imps fans’ fears.