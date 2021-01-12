Supermarkets enforce shoppers wearing masks, will ban those who don’t

Major supermarkets across the UK will deny entry to customers who refuse to wear face coverings.

Morrisons said it will refuse entry to people who don’t wear a face mask, as part of the chain’s latest response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Sainsbury’s followed suit by saying it will challenge those not wearing a mask, as well as people shopping in groups.

This will be done by trained security guards at shop entrances all over the country. This rule will not apply to those who are medically exempt from wearing a face covering.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock praised the move, saying it was “the right approach” during a press conference on Monday.

Other supermarkets are yet to enforce this rule, but have their own measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Tesco have installed a traffic light system in larger stores, allowing for capacity to be managed easier and social distancing to be adhered more comfortably.

Aldi also use a traffic light system, as well as encouraging shoppers to visit stores in the quieter periods of 7-10pm.

Asda has employed 1,000 safety marshals across the country to stand either at the front or in the aisles of every store.

Lidl has offered masks to pick up at the entrance of its stores, to then buy when at the till paying for the rest of your shopping.

Supermarkets are also replenishing stock on the shelves every day, in order to try and avoid another stockpiling frenzy, like we saw during the first lockdown.