Two charged as senior policeman injured in Grimsby rooftop standoff

Two men have been charged after a rooftop siege in Grimsby over the weekend, during which an injured senior police officer was led to safety under riot shields with blood pouring from his head.

The two men took to a roof on Swinderby Gardens during the morning of Saturday, January 9, causing a response from riot police and road closures and injuries to three people, including the officer who had blood pouring from his head.

The inspector was taken to hospital for treatment, but his injuries were not serious and he was later discharged, police said.

The men ripped off parts of the house and threw tiles and masonry around the Grimsby Street, while one of the elderly occupants was inside. Two cars were also badly damaged.

Police responded quickly to an initial reported robbery of alcohol from a nearby shop, during which two people suffered minor injuries, and then onto the scene of the rooftop incident on a property that the men had no connection to. They have since been named by police and charged with multiple offences.

Declan McLaughlan, 23, of Carnforth Crescent, Grimsby was charged with robbery, assault, two counts of assault of an emergency worker (two police officers), affray and two counts of criminal damage.

Callum Burns, 21, of no fixed abode, was charged with robbery, assault, two counts of criminal damage, possession of an offensive weapon and affray.

The men will appear at Grimsby Magistrates Court on Monday, January 11.

Graham and Susan Johnson, both in their mid-70s, live in the bungalow that the men had climbed onto. They were separated for the entire incident as Graham had popped to the supermarket, leaving Susan in the house alone.

He told Grimsby Live: “I was most concerned about my wife more than the roof or the car. She was in the house the entire time while the two men were smashing up the roof and one of the men even threatening to burn the house down.

“My wife is too shaken up to speak about it, she has been through a lot today. The house is just a mess and the car is a write-off.”

Officers remained in the area completing enquiries after the incident and offering reassurance to local residents.

Chief Inspector Glansfield said: “Such events require large amounts of resources to ensure a safe resolution and to protect everybody affected in the locality.

“Often, as in this case, the damage left behind can be extremely distressing for those living in the area.

“One of our officers also sustained injuries as he was trying to go about his business protecting our communities. We will never tolerate these acts towards our people.

“I wish to thank the local residents for their patience during the disruption and encourage them to speak to the teams still in the area if they have any concerns or information they wish to share.”

Thankfully one of my officers is ok, but could have been much worse. Offenders who think climbing on roofs will lead us to leave are mistaken. We will not only ensure we stay until arrested, but the damage, disruption and fear u cause to residents will also be prosecuted. https://t.co/zgpQ79wU4M — Chief Constable Lee Freeman (@CCLeeFreeman) January 10, 2021

Meanwhile, it is also claimed that during the earlier robbery the men tried to steal bottles of alcohol and a female member of staff was dragged out of the shop and another customer, who tried to stop them, was beaten up.