Woman charged over couple’s crash death

A 56-year-old woman from Gainsborough has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving after Steven Edwardson and Heather Locking died in a crash in 2019.

The crash involving a white BMW M5 and a silver Vauxhall Astra happened on the A156 at Marton near the junction with Clay Lane at around 5pm on December 5, 2019.

Claire Parker, 56, from Juniper Way in Gainsborough, was driving the BMW and was seriously injured and taken to hospital after the crash.

Over a year later, she has since been charged with two counts of causing death by dangerous driving. The charges were made in the surname of Page, but she is also known as Claire Parker and is using this surname in respect of this court case.

She appeared before a district judge at Lincoln Magistrates Court on Monday, January 11, 2021. She was then released on conditional bail and is due to appear at Lincoln Crown Court on Monday, February 8.

Edwardson, who was driving the Astra, and Locking, a passenger in the same vehicle, were pronounced dead at the scene.

Edwardson and Locking were football fans of Gainsborough Trinity Football Club. In the first home match after the couple’s death, against Scarborough Athletic on December 7, 2019, Gainsborough-based Midlands Packaging Dies Ltd sponsored the game and dedicated it to the pair who were both regulars at the Northolme.

Others also paid tribute, including Dan Rolf who said: “Although I didn’t know you that long Hev, it is a testament to you that I consider you one of the nicest people I have ever known and my life was better for having you in it.

“You are kind, humble and have a heart of gold. We appreciate everything you did for us, not that any of it would have ever been an effort for you. Truly, I will not forget for one second you sat on a train to London to come visit us and the thought of never seeing you again crushes my heart.”