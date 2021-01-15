Lincoln
January 15, 2021 1.57 pm

Watch Red Arrows practice amazing new manoeuvre

Training resumed at RAF Scampton this month
Reds 6 and 7 have a new manoeuvre they've been working on. | Photo: Corporal Adam Fletcher, MoD/Crown Copyright 2021

The Red Arrows returned to training this month for the forthcoming season and have been practicing a potential new manoeuvre at their current home at RAF Scampton.

The Royal Air Force Aerobatic Team released a video this week showing the manoeuvre, which involves Reds 6 and 7, Squadron Leaders Jon Bond and Gregor Ogston respectively.

The duo, known as the Synchro Pair, are developing the new — yet to be named — manoeuvre, which involves a precision, close-pass before rolling upside and then pitching upwards and looping.

The Synchro Pair perform many of the team’s most dynamic manoeuvres. This includes well-known elements in the second half of a Red Arrows display such as the Heart and Spear.

The Red Arrows returned from the Christmas/New Year pause to resume training on January 4.

Regular flying is essential for all of the Red Arrows’ pilots to maintain their highly-specialised competencies and qualifications.

See more of the training gallery below:

The Reds in full flow. | Photo: Corporal Adam Fletcher, MoD/Crown Copyright 2021

The Synchro Pair have been busy perfecting the move. | Photo: Corporal Adam Fletcher, MoD/Crown Copyright 2021

Captured in formation during the Red Arrows’ training. | Photo: Corporal Adam Fletcher, MoD/Crown Copyright 2021

Leaving their mark. | Photo: Corporal Adam Fletcher, MoD/Crown Copyright 2021

The training was a success. | Photo: Corporal Adam Fletcher, MoD/Crown Copyright 2021

The familiar sight never gets any less fascinating. | Photo: Corporal Adam Fletcher, MoD/Crown Copyright 2021

Spotted an error? Please notify us by selecting that text and pressing Ctrl+Enter.