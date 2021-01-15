Watch Red Arrows practice amazing new manoeuvre
Training resumed at RAF Scampton this month
The Red Arrows returned to training this month for the forthcoming season and have been practicing a potential new manoeuvre at their current home at RAF Scampton.
The Royal Air Force Aerobatic Team released a video this week showing the manoeuvre, which involves Reds 6 and 7, Squadron Leaders Jon Bond and Gregor Ogston respectively.
The duo, known as the Synchro Pair, are developing the new — yet to be named — manoeuvre, which involves a precision, close-pass before rolling upside and then pitching upwards and looping.
The Synchro Pair perform many of the team’s most dynamic manoeuvres. This includes well-known elements in the second half of a Red Arrows display such as the Heart and Spear.
The Red Arrows returned from the Christmas/New Year pause to resume training on January 4.
Regular flying is essential for all of the Red Arrows’ pilots to maintain their highly-specialised competencies and qualifications.