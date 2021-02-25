Appleton signs long term deal at Imps

The manager and two players sign new deals

Lincoln City manager Michael Appleton has committed his future to the club by signing a new four-year contract.

Appleton arrived at the Imps in September 2019 and currently has Lincoln dreaming of promotion to the Championship, as they currently sit in second place in the League One table.

His work hadn’t gone unnoticed, with Championship side Bristol City heavily linked to the former Oxford United manager, but he has pledged his future to the Imps with a contract that will run until 2025.

Lincoln City chairman Clive Nates was pleased to keep the 45-year-old boss at the club, saying: “I am delighted that Michael has signed a new contract through to 2025.

“The successful transformation of the squad and a promotion push in his first full season is remarkable, even more so considering the curtailment of last season and a significantly lower pro budget.”

The manager isn’t the only one to sign on the dotted line on Thursday, with forward Anthony Scully and midfielder Remy Howarth also being given new contracts at the club.

Scully, 21, has been in great form for the Imps this campaign, scoring 12 goals in 34 games and he has been rewarded with a two-year deal, expiring in June 2023.

Howarth, 23, joined Lincoln on a free transfer in the summer, after impressing during a trial at the club, and will sign a one-year extension on his contract.

Remy has featured 17 times this season, scoring twice, and said he is delighted to be staying at the LNER Stadium.

“I couldn’t be happier and prouder to be a part of this football club, I have enjoyed my time so far working under the gaffer (Michael Appleton).

“I’m so grateful for the support of the fans and I look forward to feeling their support behind us in the stadium soon.”

Anthony Scully said his time at Lincoln has been the best of his career so far, praising the club for helping his progress.

“I have to say a big thank you to the gaffer, backroom staff and all the players since I arrived one year ago.

“Being a Lincoln player has been the happiest I’ve felt in football and I look forward to the next few years together and what we can achieve.

“Also, I want to say a massive thank you to all of the fans for the support they have shown since I’ve joined, I can’t wait to have them all back in the stadium and enjoy the journey together.”

Imps boss Michael Appleton was full of praise for Remy and Anthony, both of which he signed in his first year in charge.

He said: “We are really pleased to keep Anthony at the club beyond this season.

“He has developed well over the last 12 months and will help continue to improve and grow the club in the next few years.

“He’s a great lad to have around the place and I’m looking forward to watching him develop.”

Appleton continued: “Remy is a young player who has worked very hard this season. We are delighted to see him commit himself to the club beyond this season.”

The news will be a boost to the Imps’ promotion hopes, ahead of their next League One match away to Plymouth Argyle on Saturday.