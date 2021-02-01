Boston bin collections cancelled for another week due to COVID

Recycling bins will not be collected in Boston and East Lindsey for a second week as more staff tested positive for coronavirus.

Boston’s blue bin collection has been cancelled during the week of February 1 to allow for staff to recover after testing positive for COVID-19.

It is the second week that people in the area won’t have a full rota of bin collections, as household waste green bins weren’t picked up last week.

Collections of the purple paper and card bin will go ahead as normal, as will regular household waste, but limited staff numbers mean general recycling collection isn’t possible.

Residents are being asked to put their green bin out for collection on Monday morning, but cannot be given an exact day as to when it will be picked up.

Overflows of household waste can be presented bagged by the side of the bin and will still be taken.

Normal collections are expected to resume next week (beginning Monday, February 8) in line with people’s bin calendars.

In response to the cancellations, Lincolnshire County Council has extended the opening days of the Household Recycling Centre on Bittern Way in Boston.

This will be for the disposal of black-bagged waste and recycling only, and will be open on Wednesday and Thursday each week until Thursday, February 18, between 8am and 4pm.

Victoria Burgess, assistant director for operations at Boston Borough Council, said: “We would like to thank everyone for their ongoing support to our crews and we are working hard to solve the issues we are facing around accumulation of household waste.

“ I would ask residents to help our crews next week by not presenting bins that don’t require emptying. This will enable us to collect from properties more quickly.

“Our focus in doing so is helping residents to manage their residual waste the best they can; whilst giving our team the time they need to recover from COVID-19.”

The list of areas in and around East Lindsey that will be affected by the cancellations include:

Friskney

Eastville

New Leake

Stickford

Coningsby (Part)

Coningsby Moorside

Dalderby

Haltham

Mareham Le Fen

Moorby

N Bolingbroke

Revesby

Scrivelsby

Tumby

Tumby Moorside

Tumby Woodside

Wilksby

Wood Enderby

Carrington

Dogdyke

Frithville

Gypsey Bridge

New Bolingbroke

New York

Scrub Hill

Thornton Le Fen

Westville

Antons Gowt

Cowbridge

Fishtoft

Frithville

Langrick

Sibsey

East Keal

East Kirkby

Hagnaby

Keal Coates

Midville

Stickney

Toynton All Saints

West Keal

To book a slot at one of Lincolnshire’s tips, visit the Lincolnshire County Council website.