EE to extend 4G coverage in 15 rural Lincolnshire areas
Beauty spots and coastal locations
EE will expand its 4G coverage in 26 locations across the East Midlands in 2021, including 15 in rural Lincolnshire.
The move is part of the network provider’s nationwide Shared Rural Network programme, where EE is working with other mobile operators and the government to cover 95% of the UK by 2025.
Of the 15 areas in Lincolnshire, five are in East Lindsey, two are in West Lindsey, six are in South Kesteven, one in North Lincolnshire and another in South Holland.
These areas have been chosen due to their high summer demand, whether they are beauty spots, national parks or coastal locations.
The full list of Lincolnshire areas to get extended 4G coverage is:
- A153, Haltham, East Lindsey
- Addlethorpe, East Lindsey
- Mareham le Fen, East Lindsey
- Roughton, East Lindsey
- Wragby, East Lindsey
- Broughton, North Lincolnshire
- Moulton Seas End, Spalding, South Holland
- Bitchfield and Bassingthorpe, South Kesteven
- B1176, Little Bytham, South Kesteven
- Careby Aunby and Holywell, South Kesteven
- Stoke Rochford, South Kesteven
- Swayfield, South Kesteven
- Witham on the Hill, South Kesteven
- Bullington, West Lindsey
- Market Rasen, West Lindsey
A total of 579 locations across the UK will be upgraded this year as part of the SRN programme.
Matt Warman, Minister for Digital Infrastructure and MP for Boston and Skegness, said: “I’m delighted to see the great strides EE is making to boost 4G services in countryside communities as part of the Shared Rural Network agreement, which was brokered and is part funded by the government.
“We’re investing half a billion pounds in this landmark deal to extend mobile coverage to 95 per cent of the UK and it will help us build back better from the pandemic.”