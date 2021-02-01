Scunthorpe loanee makes move permanent
George Taft moves permanently to the Iron
Scunthorpe United completed the permanent signing of defender George Taft, after impressing on loan at the Iron.
The 27-year-old joined on loan from Bolton Wanderers in January and has been a key figure in Scunthorpe’s recent upturn in form.
He was ever-present in the three clean sheets kept in the Iron’s three consecutive wins over Grimsby Town, Port Vale and Colchester United.
George has left Bolton on a free transfer, signing a two and a half year deal at the Sands Venue Stadium.
His career has already been a busy one, having previously played at Kettering Town, Karlstad BK, York City, Cambridge United and Mansfield Town before a move to Bolton Wanderers in 2018.
Taft has represented England at both under 18 and under 19 levels, and will look to maintain his good form for the rest of the season at Scunthorpe.
Elsewhere in Lincolnshire this transfer deadline day, Lincoln City defender Aaron Lewis has been released by the club, sparking speculation that one more player may be added before the 11pm deadline.
As for Grimsby Town, they have confirmed that experienced striker Lenell John-Lewis has returned to the club for a second spell, joining from Hereford for an undisclosed fee.