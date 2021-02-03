Lincolnshire
February 3, 2021 2.29 pm

Flags at half mast as Lincolnshire remembers Captain Sir Tom Moore

National clap set for 6pm on Wednesday
Captain Sir Tom Moore is being remembered across the world. | Photo: Captain Tom Moore on Twitter

Lincolnshire has joined the rest of the country in paying tribute to Captain Sir Tom Moore, who passed away at age of 100 after a battle with coronavirus.

The World War Two veteran became a national treasure in spring 2020, when he walked 100 laps of his garden to raise money for the NHS.

His efforts were recognised the world over, raising almost £33 million for NHS charities, so much so that he was knighted by Queen Elizabeth II in July.

Half mast flags for Captain Tom, like this one in Lincoln. | Photo: The Lincolnite

Tom was admitted to Bedford Hospital on Sunday after testing positive for COVID-19 last week.

He was treated right up until his death on Tuesday, where he had his family by his side in his final moments.

Tributes flooded in for Captain Tom when news of his passing broke, with notable figures across the country, including the Royal Family and government, honouring his life.

In a statement, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said: “Captain Sir Tom Moore was a hero in the truest sense of the word.

“He became not just a national inspiration but a beacon of hope for the world.”

It will culminate in a national 6pm clap on Wednesday evening, as confirmed by Downing Street.

A wooden sculpture of Captain Tom Moore created by a Lincolnshire chainsaw carver. | Photo: Xtreme Chainsaw

Ruth May, chief nursing officer for England, added her own tribute: “On behalf of everyone in the NHS, I want to pay tribute to Captain Sir Tom Moore who has been the model of all that has been good about our country’s response to COVID-19.

“People rightly marvel at the tens of millions of pounds Captain Sir Tom raised for the NHS, but for me, his biggest achievement and most important contribution to helping my fellow nurses, doctors and all those in the NHS responding to coronavirus, has been how he brought the country together and gave us all a boost when we most needed it.”

“He was an inspiration not only to us here in this country but also to people around the world”, said SKDC Chairman Cllr Breda Rae Griffin. | Photo: South Kesteven District Council

Councils around Lincolnshire have been raising flags to half mast in memory of Captain Tom, including one at the Stonebow in Lincoln.

The Union Jack flying at half mast, in memory of Tom Moore, at the Stonebow in Lincoln. | Photo: The Lincolnite

Cllr Sue Burke, Mayor of Lincoln, said: “Captain Sir Tom Moore came along just when we needed him most. He inspired us all and made such a positive impact not just in the UK but across the globe.

“His money-raising endeavour has ensured a lasting legacy and we have lowered our flag to half-mast as a mark of respect for someone who helped us all truly believe that tomorrow will, indeed, be a good day.”

The people of Lincolnshire showed their support for Captain Tom Moore on his 100th birthday in April 2020, with sculptures and an RAF flyover to celebrate his milestone day.

