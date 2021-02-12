Grantham bus fire cause still unknown, but Centrebus services continue as normal

Centrebus said its service levels have been unaffected by the fire which destroyed six buses at its central Grantham depot on Thursday afternoon.

A duty crew from Lincolnshire Fire & Rescue will go back to the site on Tollemache Road South in Grantham for a reinspection during the afternoon of Friday, February 12.

Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue were called at 3.38pm on Thursday, February 11 and had crews on the scene from Grantham, Stamford and Sleaford. Nottingham Fire & Rescue’s crew from Newark is also at the scene. The crews remained at the scene until 7.43pm on Thursday.

Nobody was hurt in the incident, but the cause of the fire has yet to be established.

A spokesperson for Centrebus said: “We are working with the fire service to establish the cause of the fire and investigations are ongoing.

“I can confirm that fortunately no one was hurt in the incident. Our service levels have been unaffected by this, and are continuing to operate as normal.”

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Fire & Rescue said: “A duty crew will be going back to inspect this afternoon.”

Lincolnshire Fire & Rescue added that the fire crew will reinspect the site again on Saturday, February 13.