Urgent appeal for missing Caistor man
Last seen in North Lincolnshire
An urgent appeal has been launched by police to find a missing 41-year-old man from Caistor.
David Mannion was reported missing from his home address in the town at the edge of the Lincolnshire Wolds on Thursday.
He has been described as white, with brown hair and of a slim build.
It is believed that he will be wearing black trousers and grey work boots.
David was last seen in the Cadney and Hibaldstow area of North Lincolnshire on Thursday afternoon, and police are now “extremely concerned” for his welfare.
If you have seen David or have any information on his whereabouts, contact officers by calling 101.