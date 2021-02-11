Six buses destroyed by fire at Grantham depot

They don’t know the cause yet

A large plume of black smoke filled the air after a fire involving six buses at the Centrebus depot in Grantham on Thursday afternoon.

Fire crews and other emergency services attended the incident on Tollemache Road South in Grantham where a number of buses were seen on fire.

Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue were called at 3.38pm on Thursday, February 11 and currently have crews on the scene from Grantham, Stamford and Sleaford.

Nottingham Fire & Rescue’s crew from Newark is also at the scene.

Lincolnshire Fire & Rescue said the incident is ongoing, but no people are currently thought to be involved.

The cause of the fire is not yet unknown.

15:38 – @granthamfire @sleafordfire @stamfordfireuk Newark are in attendance at a fire on Tollemache Road South, Grantham. Crews are using breathing apparatus and hose reels to extinguish a number of buses that are on fire. Residents are advised to keep doors and windows closed. — Lincs Fire & Rescue (@LincsFireRescue) February 11, 2021

Centrebus were also contacted for information, but there was no reply by the time of publication.