Grantham
February 11, 2021 4.58 pm

Six buses destroyed by fire at Grantham depot

They don’t know the cause yet
The incident happened at Centrebus' depot on Tollemache Road South in Grantham. | Photo: R S Mortiss

A large plume of black smoke filled the air after a fire involving six buses at the Centrebus depot in Grantham on Thursday afternoon.

Fire crews and other emergency services attended the incident on Tollemache Road South in Grantham where a number of buses were seen on fire.

Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue were called at 3.38pm on Thursday, February 11 and currently have crews on the scene from Grantham, Stamford and Sleaford.

Nottingham Fire & Rescue’s crew from Newark is also at the scene.

Lincolnshire Fire & Rescue said the incident is ongoing, but no people are currently thought to be involved.

The cause of the fire is not yet unknown.

Six buses were reported to be on fire. | Photo: R S Mortiss

The fire caused severe damage to the bus. | Photo: R S Mortiss

Fire crews from Grantham, Stamford, Sleaford and Newark attended the scene. | Photo: R S Mortiss

Black smoke filled the air. | Photo: R S Mortiss

The fire broke out at the depot in Grantham during the afternoon of February 11. | Photo: R S Mortiss

Centrebus were also contacted for information, but there was no reply by the time of publication.

