Grimsby pub shut down after COVID-19 breach
20 people were seen fleeing the pub
A Grimsby pub has been told it must stop trading immediately after a coronavirus breach saw it become the first venue in North East Lincolnshire to receive a COVID Prohibition Notice.
Humberside Police attended The Mariner’s Rest on Albion Street last weekend following complaints.
When they arrived officers witnessed around 20 people fleeing from the premises.
As a result, the pub was served with a Prohibition Notice by Licensing Officers from North East Lincolnshire Council as a public safety measure. This formally prevents the pub from doing normal business under the current restrictions.
Failure to comply with the restrictions of the regulations, without reasonable excuse, is a criminal offence carrying a financial penalty of up to £5,000 upon conviction.
Councillor Ron Shepherd, portfolio holder for safer and stronger communities at North East Lincolnshire Council, said: “Following reports from Humberside Police of breaches of COVID legislation at the Mariner’s Rest Pub in Grimsby, we can confirm that Council officers have served a prohibition notice on the premises.
“This notice requires the premises to cease trading immediately, in line with current Government COVID legislation. Failure to comply is a criminal offence.
“Lots of businesses are struggling under the current circumstances, but irresponsible behaviour like this increases the chance of the virus spreading, puts people’s lives at risk and undermines the efforts of those businesses that remain closed despite the financial implications for them.”
Due to the current national lockdown, pubs, restaurants and other hospitality venues are required to close for all business except to provide food and non-alcoholic drinks for takeaway until 11pm, click and collect and drive-through. All food and drink (including alcohol) can continue to be provided by delivery.