Two charged after huge weed farm found in Gainsborough

Both are due in court next month

Two men have been charged with the production of drugs after 560 cannabis plants were found at an address in Gainsborough.

Police executed a warrant on Hotspur Road at 12.39pm on Tuesday, February 16 and found more than a cannabis grow with over 500 plants.

Two men were arrested and have subsequently been charged with being concerned in the production of class B drugs.

Olsi Ferhati, 28 and Edmir Sefa, 26, both of Hotspur Road, Gainsborough, have been remanded in custody ahead of their court dates.

Sefa will appear at Lincoln Crown Court on March 18, and Ferhati will face court four days later on March 22.