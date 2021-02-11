Hare coursers stay away: Dispersal order after spike of 1,000 incidents in 3 months

Almost as many as the full season last year

Over 1,000 hare coursing incidents were reported to Lincolnshire Police in the last three months, prompting a dispersal order to be issued across the county.

This is an increase in comparison to the total of 1,048 reported for the full season last year.

Police’s dispersal order was put in place for 24 hours from 8am on Thursday, February 11.

Good morning. We currently have a 24 hour dispersal notice in place covering the whole county in respect of #OpGalileo. pic.twitter.com/TStvWTmDoS — Lincs Police Rural Crime Team (@LincsRuralCrime) February 11, 2021

Out on #OpGalileo patrols. Visiting hot spots and reacting to your calls. Dispersal order in place to assist even where insufficient to prosecute. pic.twitter.com/pnoASBB6s9 — South Holland Police (@SpaldingPolice) February 11, 2021

Under the order, any suspected hare coursers will be required to leave the county. Any person returning to the county faces arrest.

This comes after three COVID fines and dispersal notices were issued to hare coursers in Heckington who had travelled from Durham in January this year.

Police intercepted a car at East Heckington Service station that had three men and dogs inside.

In November last year eight people were arrested after a string of hare coursing offences in Lincolnshire, including six in Market Deeping after a police pursuit.

Anyone who sees hare coursing taking place should contact police on 101 with a description of the people involved, vehicle descriptions, registration numbers and the location and direction of travel.