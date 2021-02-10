Here’s the grenade that prompted a controlled explosion in Spalding

North Kesteven District Council will suspend refuse and recycling bin collections on Friday and all of next week due to staff testing positive for coronavirus or needing to self-isolate.

The situation escalated this week with around one third of the team unable to work due to positive COVID-19 tests or the need to self-isolate.

This means there will be no residual household (black bin) or garden waste (brown bin) collection on Friday, February 12.

There will also be no recycling collections (green-lidded bin), paper and card (purple bin) or garden waste (brown bin) between February 15 and 19.

The council said it is hoped that after the break in service all bin collections will resume again on Monday, February 22.

A reasonable amount of side waste will be accepted on the first recycling bin collection across the network. This also applies to household collections for Friday customers whose collection is missed this week.

See the next scheduled collection days here.

Councillor Richard Wright, Leader at North Kesteven District Council, said: “It is so very disappointing for the crew, the wider team and of course customers that we have had to take this step after all the efforts and measures they have taken over the past year to keep the service going. I pay tribute to them for all they do and on behalf of our appreciative communities, thank them sincerely.

“Our paramount concern is for the welfare of our colleagues, their families and our customers and it is critical that we protect them and prevent any possible transmission of the virus.”