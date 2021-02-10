Here’s the grenade that prompted a controlled explosion in Spalding
It was found by a man magnet fishing
A controlled explosion was carried out by the bomb squad after an old hand grenade was pulled out of the river by a magnet fisher in Spalding.
The grenade was found by a man in his 30s in the area St Paul’s Church on Holbeach Road in Spalding on Monday, February 8.
Police were called at around 4pm and the EOD (Explosive Ordnance Disposal) also attended. The EOD took the grenade to a safe location in the county where a controlled explosion was carried out.
Lincolnshire Police said: “There was no risk to the public in the vicinity and we would like to thank the local residents for their patience during this time.”