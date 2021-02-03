Lincoln
February 3, 2021 12.42 pm

Large sinkhole opens up on Lincoln street

Anglian Water coned it off
The deep sinkhole was seen on Vere Street in Lincoln. | Photo: Ian Sievwright

A large sinkhole has emerged on a street off Newport in uphill Lincoln.

The hole appeared in the middle of the road on Vere Street on Wednesday, spotted by a local resident.

It was described as being “very deep and extremely dangerous,” having only emerged on the road overnight on Tuesday into Wednesday morning.

It is right in the middle of the road. | Photo: Ian Sievwright

Anglian Water has now covered the hole up with cones, and signs are in place to warn road users about the area.

Cones and signage covering the hole. | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

The Lincolnite has contacted Lincolnshire County Council for a comment on how it will be fixed, but are yet to receive a reply.

Spotted an error? Please notify us by selecting that text and pressing Ctrl+Enter.