Large sinkhole opens up on Lincoln street
Anglian Water coned it off
A large sinkhole has emerged on a street off Newport in uphill Lincoln.
The hole appeared in the middle of the road on Vere Street on Wednesday, spotted by a local resident.
It was described as being “very deep and extremely dangerous,” having only emerged on the road overnight on Tuesday into Wednesday morning.
Anglian Water has now covered the hole up with cones, and signs are in place to warn road users about the area.
The Lincolnite has contacted Lincolnshire County Council for a comment on how it will be fixed, but are yet to receive a reply.