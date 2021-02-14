Lincoln Co-op store robbed at knife point

He took off with scratch cards

– Update at 4.30pm: A 26-year-old man has been arrested in connection with this incident, police said.

The Lincolnshire Co-op store on Woodhall Drive in Lincoln has been robbed at knife point on Sunday morning.

It happened at around 9.30 am on February 14, when a white man wearing dark clothing entered the Ermine store.

Police said he had a dark hooded top and a face mask when he entered the store and demanded money whilst holding a knife.

He then grabbed some scratch cards and ran away.

Police are asking anyone who witnessed this incident to contact with them on 101 quoting the reference 68 of February 14, 2021.

They are also urging people to review dashcam footage if they were driving in the area between 9.15am and 9.45am.