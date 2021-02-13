Missing Lincolnshire man found dead
Rest in peace David
The body of a missing 41-year-old man from Caistor who went missing on Thursday has been found by police.
Lincolnshire Police launched an urgent appeal on Friday after David Mannion was reported missing from his home address in Caistor on February 11.
Police said at the time that he was last seen in the Cadney and Hibaldstow area of North Lincolnshire on Thursday afternoon.
Police later found his body, and on Saturday, February 13 the force said: “His next of kin have been informed and we are grateful to all who shared our appeal to try and find him.”