Lincoln MP demands lockdown to end by May

Lincoln MP Karl McCartney is one of 63 MPs to demand that lockdown restrictions are ended by May due to “harms that have been perpetrated”.

Mr McCartney is the only Lincolnshire MP along with 62 other Conservative MPs to sign a letter in the COVID Recovery Group (CRG) which outlines a list of demands that include an end to the current lockdown and no more after.

The Conservative MP group is led by by former chief whip Mark Harper and former minister Steve Baker who want all schools opened by March 8 as well as pubs, restaurants and cafes to be open for the Easter holidays.

Am one of the 63 co-signatories to the @Mark_J_Harper & @SteveBakerHW letter to @10DowningStreet @BorisJohnson & whilst entirely supportive of the sterling work being undertaken by many, I have consistently questioned some of the more anti-common sense decisions as I see them 2/2 pic.twitter.com/wCn0I3RycB — Karl McCartney (@karlmccartney) February 14, 2021

Karl McCartney MP said: “My reasoning for voting for or against certain policies have been made, we are where we are. Now a political judgement has to be made that realises harms that have been perpetrated and sets our nation on a road to recovery that is as short as possible.”

Boris Johnson’s MPs warned him that he cannot continue to “move the goalposts” with regards to a lockdown end.

The MPs said: “Once all nine priority groups have been protected by the end of April, there is no justification for any legislative restrictions to remain.”

They added: “The vaccine gives us immunity from COVID but it must also give us permanent immunity from COVID-related lockdowns and restrictions.”

63 of us wrote to the PM saying with the most vulnerable now vaccinated we need to move out of this Covid lockdown. Let’s open up our schools, economy & society. @Daily_Express pic.twitter.com/WqUZivK9Uc — Esther McVey (@EstherMcVey1) February 14, 2021