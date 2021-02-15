Bin days to change in North East Lincolnshire

Residents in North East Lincolnshire will have their bin schedule changed as of next month to incorporate a push for more recycling.

North East Lincolnshire Council had initially kept collection dates the same while new recycling bins were being delivered to the area.

This was just a temporary measure until the rollout was complete, and the rota will now switch to a four-weekly collection schedule.

From March 8, plastic pots, tubs and trays will need to go in the grey recycling bin, with black plastics needing to go in the green bin.

There will be no changes to the frequency of green bin collections, and there will also be no alteration to changeable garden waste collections for most subscribers.

This has been done to make the rounds more efficient, and to reduce the amount of time the council spent on the roads, as well as saving running costs.

The council will be posting a new bin day calendar to all households in the borough of North East Lincolnshire, or you can check online from February 22.

Cllr Stewart Swinburn, portfolio holder for Environment and Transport at North East Lincolnshire Council, said: “We’re now delivering on the second stage of our project to revolutionise waste recycling collections in North East Lincolnshire.

“When we finished consulting on our waste strategy last year, the most strongly supported option for recycling collections was two recycling bins collected monthly.

“People also told us they wanted to recycle more types of plastic.

“We listened to what people told us and we’re now making that happen.

“The third and final stage of the project is to start a weekly food waste trial on one of our rounds later in the spring.

“We’ll use the information and experience gathered from this pilot to support the Government’s plans to introduce mandatory weekly food waste collections in England by 2023.

“We’re already seeing big increases in the amounts of recycling we collect since we introduced the new bins.

“I’d like to thank everyone who is making the effort to waste less and recycle more.”