Lincolnshire musician Holly Humberstone performs on James Corden’s American talk show

Grantham singer Holly Humberstone went stateside for a performance and interview on The Late Late Show with James Corden on Thursday.

Holly, 21, performed her hit single Falling Asleep At The Wheel remotely from a dimly lit road in an unknown location.

The special performance piece was broadcast on the American talk show on Thursday night, and depicted Holly sat in the middle of a dimly lit road with her keyboard.

Before the performance, she was interviewed by the show’s host James Corden and said she has big plans for 2021, including releasing a song she has written with Matty Healy, the frontman of The 1975.

Holly told The Late Late Show: “It’s been a really surreal year, I feel like all my interactions have been over social media, which is really weird and really cool because people from Brazil are messaging me saying ‘I love your music’.

“I think it will be even weirder when I get out and play live shows.

“The song with Matty (Healy, from The 1975) will be part of my next EP, which will come out in the next few months.”

It is just the next step in Holly’s meteoric rise through the music industry, after she came 2nd in the BBC’s Sound of 2021 list.