Lincolnshire schools owed £20k after hire firm goes bust in lockdown

Greater Lincolnshire schools have lost more than £20,000 after a lettings firm went into administration.

Schools Lettings Solutions (SLS), which rents out school facilities, went into administration last year, leaving more than 300 schools nationally £4 million out of pocket.

They include the David Ross Education Trust, with 11 schools across Lincolnshire, North Lincolnshire and North East Lincolnshire, which has lost out on £17,212.

A list posted to Companies House revealed the business also owed £2,474.75 to Beacon Academy in Cleethorpes, and £1,000 to Clifton Promotions, whose owners run a dance academy in Grimsby.

A spokesperson for the David Ross Education Trust said: “Like a number of academy trusts, we worked with SLS to manage our sports facilities bookings.

“This relationship was limited to just three of our academies.

“As soon as we had notification of the firm going into administration, we were in touch with the administrators to make a claim and that process is ongoing.”

The Times reported that some schools said children were likely to go without books, trips or supplies.

SLS was founded by Paul Andrews and Scott Warrington in 2012 and reported more than £13 million income in 2019.

When the company went into administration, it blamed the coronavirus pandemic and lockdown when schools were forced to close and team sports were banned.

Daniel Taylor of Fortis Insolvency, which was appointed as the administrator, said at the time: “The directors initially took steps to try and protect the business and jobs by using the furlough scheme, although they have been unsuccessful in raising funds from Coronavirus Business Interruption Loan Scheme.

“With all the current uncertainties which exist, and the tapering of the furlough scheme in the coming months, there really is no option but to close the business.”