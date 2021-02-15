New Skellingthorpe animal rendering plant approved
New factory for Smelly Skelly
Plans have been unanimously approved to demolish an existing animal by-products processing plant and build a new processing plant at the farm on Jerusalem Road in Skellingthorpe.
DS Developing Limited were granted planning permission by Lincolnshire County Council’s Planning and Regulation Committee on Monday to knock-down and rebuild a new plant.
On July 29, 2019, the same planning permission was refused, so the applicant submitted a revised plan with amended proposals that attempted to address the reasons for refusal, such as failing to demonstrate how noise and odour impacts would be acceptable — as the village has been long nicknamed “Smelly Skelly”.
The agent for the application, Mr Watt from MAZE Planning Solutions, said: “The renewal proposed at Skellingthorpe would make it one of the most modern technology capable facilities in the UK.”
Back in November 2020, residents in Skellingthorpe were frustrated with the smells, noises and black pollution plaguing their village, which the local district council have been investigating with regular visits.
The site is owned by Leo Group and run by A Hughes & Son, a company which was bought by Lincoln Proteins Ltd.
Plans have also been resubmitted for another animal rendering plant to be built Villa Farm on Folly Lane in Norton Disney by Lincoln Proteins Ltd, who also own the Skellingthorpe plant, after redesigns to accommodate previous planning issues.
The controversial proposal has been redesigned to accommodate a number of changes to satisfy planning issues previously raised in order for the application to be granted.
The flue (chimney) height has been reduced from 35m to 25m, complying with air quality and odour standards, but reducing landscape impact.
Lincolnshire County Council’s planning committee unanimously refused the plan in February 2020 following concerns over heritage and location.
There were fears the facility would “overshadow” the Lancaster Bomber gateway sculpture being built off the A46.
When the plans were originally submitted, there were objections from both local residents and North Kesteven District Council over odour and location. The county council received 1,105 letters of objection.
Alan Asker, operations manager, said: “Lincoln Proteins remain committed to a project which offers sustainable jobs within the food manufacturing industry, a vital addition to the Lincolnshire economy in times such as these.”