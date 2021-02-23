Lincolnshire teen runs 200km in two weeks for charity
“14km 4 14 days” for a mental health charity
A 17-year-old boy from Lincolnshire has completed an impressive feat of endurance in the name of charity, running 14km every day for two weeks.
Olly Rymer from Walcot near Sleaford completed the challenge on Sunday, February 21, running a total of 196 kilometres over a two week period.
He ran 14km a day 14 times to raise money for Young Minds, the UK’s leading charity fighting for children and young people’s mental health.
Olly’s routes took him on a tour of his local villages in Lincolnshire, including Newton, Braceby, Sapperton and Pickworth.
At the time of reporting, Olly has raised an impressive £4,086 for Young Minds, braving blisters and icy weather to complete the mammoth challenge.
Olly said of the challenge: “I wanted to try and help young people who are struggling with mental health issues, and our current situation with COVID-19 means there is more demand than ever.”
If you want to donate to Olly’s fundraiser, you can visit his JustGiving page here.