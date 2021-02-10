Live-streamed parrot hatching at Lincolnshire Wildlife Park draws in millions

Almost a million people, including some famous faces, tuned in to watch the live hatching of a parrot at Lincolnshire Wildlife Park.

The chick took almost 48 hours to hatch, prompting the Skegness based wildlife park to go live on Facebook for its followers in the hope to capture the moment on camera.

Eventually, after nine livestreams, totalling over 18 hours of recorded footage, the chick managed to get out of its egg for good.

The Eclectus Parrot was born on Tuesday evening, but we will not know its gender for three or four weeks, according to park CEO Steve Nichols.

Almost 950,000 people have viewed the final hatching livestream in just 17 hours, at the time of reporting, with well over a million views on some of the other streams.

The two-day long saga captured the attention of hundreds of thousands of people all across the world, including famous fashion consultant and television presenter Gok Wan.

It isn’t the first time Lincolnshire Wildlife Park has gone viral for parrot-based content, as five sweary birds from the park were caught “f’ing and blinding” back in September.